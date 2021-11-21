Stonnington Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

CCI stock opened at $183.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.58%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

