Stonnington Group LLC Sells 203 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.13.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.30, for a total transaction of $689,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,087,336.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,346 shares of company stock worth $11,960,399. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $260.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.27. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

