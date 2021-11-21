Stonnington Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Paychex by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,035,000 after acquiring an additional 397,091 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 252,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,784,000 after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Paychex by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 59,415 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 45,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.15 and a 200-day moving average of $111.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

