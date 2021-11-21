Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target to C$26.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOPMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NOPMF stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

