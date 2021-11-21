Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $27.48.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

