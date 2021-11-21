Stellar Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000581 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $8.36 billion and $466.22 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070043 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.00226408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00073287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00076316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.36 or 0.00695803 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,576 coins and its circulating supply is 24,297,688,134 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

