Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

STLC stock opened at C$44.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$15.77 and a twelve month high of C$51.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.56. The stock has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.70.

Several analysts recently commented on STLC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stelco in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.72.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

