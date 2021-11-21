STATERA Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week (STA)

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last seven days, STATERA has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One STATERA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STATERA has a market cap of $3.74 million and $75,848.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00070736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00072568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00090863 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.50 or 0.07313296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,568.48 or 1.00136040 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

STATERA Profile

STATERA launched on July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 80,082,116 coins and its circulating supply is 80,082,115 coins. STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STATERA is stateratoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

