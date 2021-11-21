State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.85% of LexinFintech worth $19,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in LexinFintech by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LexinFintech by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.63. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $937.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

