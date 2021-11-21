State Street Corp Has $19.54 Million Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Central Garden & Pet worth $19,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 129,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 387.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 55.9% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.55. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.