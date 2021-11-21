State Street Corp Has $17.11 Million Position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) by 4,947.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781,643 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Tattooed Chef worth $17,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tattooed Chef by 387.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tattooed Chef by 33.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after acquiring an additional 510,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tattooed Chef by 140.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 435,255 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tattooed Chef by 732.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 405,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tattooed Chef by 570.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 329,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $17.50 on Friday. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

