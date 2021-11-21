State Street Corp Acquires 45,717 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $18,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 70,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRTX opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

