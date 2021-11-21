State Street Corp Acquires 1,483,698 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $19,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $8.73 on Friday. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $325.62 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

