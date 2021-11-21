State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 742 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $73.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.37, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

