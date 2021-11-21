State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $675,329,000 after buying an additional 451,426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,298,000. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.6% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,544,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,213,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 9.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,894,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $132,317,000 after buying an additional 700,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 79.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,755,000 after buying an additional 2,166,302 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RRC opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.