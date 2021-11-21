State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Rayonier by 256.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,180,000 after buying an additional 4,489,182 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter worth approximately $118,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,255,000 after buying an additional 542,234 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rayonier by 208.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,868,000 after buying an additional 523,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rayonier by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,789,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,667,000 after acquiring an additional 458,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $39.99 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 99.08%.

In related news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $477,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

