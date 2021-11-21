State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $275.28 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.81 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.57%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,247 shares of company stock worth $1,345,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

