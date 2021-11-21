State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.44 Million Stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.12% of Retail Properties of America worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPAI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 342.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,328 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at $10,545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 25.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,399,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after acquiring an additional 900,776 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 57.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after acquiring an additional 597,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 681.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 488,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of RPAI opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

