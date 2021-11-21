State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 339 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 210.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $95.40 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $119.81. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CZR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.07.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

