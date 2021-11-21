Starbase (STAR) Price Tops $0.0077 on Top Exchanges

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $795,009.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Starbase has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.61 or 0.00221708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00089331 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

