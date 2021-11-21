Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Short Interest Up 21.0% in October

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the October 14th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Amundi acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,263,000 after buying an additional 1,387,671 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,520,000 after buying an additional 904,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after buying an additional 806,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,657,000 after buying an additional 654,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $190.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,081. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $167.65 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.64.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

