SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. SSAB AB has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.76%. On average, research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

