Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Lowered to $39.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s current price.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.41.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Squarespace’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Squarespace will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the third quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Squarespace by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

