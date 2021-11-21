Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $306,000 Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 76,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRYS opened at $52.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.08. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

