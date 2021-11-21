Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,141 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 300.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 608,207 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 593.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 667,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 571,300 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,797,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 472,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,864,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

NYSE:HBM opened at $6.92 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.34.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

