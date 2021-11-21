Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $311,000 in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. State Street Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,720,000 after buying an additional 1,765,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,292,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,114,000 after buying an additional 1,160,092 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 200.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after buying an additional 867,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after buying an additional 746,684 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at about $21,831,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of JHG opened at $46.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.