Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $286,000 in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,154,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,155,000 after purchasing an additional 535,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,294,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,527,000 after purchasing an additional 243,957 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,044,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after buying an additional 312,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRT opened at $25.36 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.45, a P/E/G ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.52%.

IRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

