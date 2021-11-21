Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 16,953 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Iteris worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Iteris by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 73,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.98 on Friday. Iteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $210.81 million, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

