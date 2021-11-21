Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alpha Teknova stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 19.26, a current ratio of 19.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TKNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

