Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 2,430 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,693 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Financial Institutions during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Financial Institutions during the second quarter valued at $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 49.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 26.8% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISI opened at $31.91 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $505.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 1,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $30,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,137 shares of company stock worth $65,648 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

