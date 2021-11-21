Square (NYSE:SQ) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $322.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $300.49.
Shares of Square stock opened at $225.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.42. Square has a one year low of $191.36 and a one year high of $289.23.
In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,160 shares of company stock worth $24,621,684. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
