Square (NYSE:SQ) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $322.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $300.49.

Shares of Square stock opened at $225.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.42. Square has a one year low of $191.36 and a one year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Square will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,160 shares of company stock worth $24,621,684. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

