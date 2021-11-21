Spore (SPORE) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last seven days, Spore has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Spore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spore has a market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $135,957.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spore alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00047576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.35 or 0.00219919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00089208 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Spore Profile

Spore is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Spore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.