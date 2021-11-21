Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 104,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,174,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Spire by 3,467.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,154,000 after buying an additional 513,130 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Spire by 36.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 41,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SR opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average of $69.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. Spire has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

