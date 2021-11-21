Spiking (SPIKE) Price Hits $0.0127 on Exchanges

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 53.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 20th. Spiking has a market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $586.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking coin can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spiking has traded 76.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Spiking Coin Profile

SPIKE is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

