SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000.

SLYV stock opened at $87.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.39. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

