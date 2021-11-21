Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

LOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

LOV stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.76). Equities analysts expect that Spark Networks will post -21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley Goldberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Eichmann purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $198,995 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Spark Networks by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $643,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Spark Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

