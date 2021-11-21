Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of SRNE opened at $6.06 on Thursday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $339,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 81,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 76.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 110,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 47,944 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

