Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.57

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and traded as high as $11.80. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 125 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.74.

About Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

