Soda Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.91 Million (SOC)

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Soda Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $26.25 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00047576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.35 or 0.00219919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00089208 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Soda Coin

SOC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

