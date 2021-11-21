Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Position Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Snap by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,103,000 after acquiring an additional 270,632 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $315,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $1,949,846.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock valued at $113,931,252.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $51.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

