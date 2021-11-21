Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells $1,949,846.16 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $1,949,846.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,472 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $2,715,705.12.

On Thursday, September 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,787 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $2,584,895.01.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $51.32 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.69.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

