Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.9% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $203.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

