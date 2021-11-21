Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $725,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 258,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $118.61 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $92.04 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.