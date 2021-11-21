Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $2.36 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW opened at $249.52 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.89 and a 1 year high of $255.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.87 and a 200-day moving average of $204.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

