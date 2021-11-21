Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Target were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $250.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

