Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.4% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $32,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $163.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $166.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

