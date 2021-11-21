SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SRU.UN. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.88.

Shares of TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$31.82 on Friday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$22.76 and a 52 week high of C$32.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56. The company has a market cap of C$5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

