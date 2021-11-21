SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $32.92

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.92, but opened at $31.00. SM Energy shares last traded at $30.79, with a volume of 10,890 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 5.76.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -0.41%.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SM Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.