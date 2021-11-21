Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Sells $1,018,847.52 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $1,018,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $160.71 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $317,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

