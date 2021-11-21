Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.37 Million

Brokerages expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to post $114.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.76 million and the lowest is $113.85 million. Skillz reported sales of $67.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year sales of $389.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.09 million to $390.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $545.31 million, with estimates ranging from $494.80 million to $590.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKLZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

Skillz stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Skillz has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 432,105 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,969,207.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 19,901 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,956.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 618,506 shares of company stock worth $7,223,559 in the last three months. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 309.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591,626 shares during the period. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 287,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,895,000 after purchasing an additional 196,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,547,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

